What I Did Last Summer

The three short, low-tech works in this compilation celebrate downtown New York nightlife at the beginning of the 1990's. Set in a New York Meat Market restaurant after hours, Butchers' Vogue features a voguing waiter and waitress, two prostitutes on the run, and a cop. In The Draglinquents, the performances of two drag queens are superimposed over cliched images and intercut with 1950's muscle-boy movies. Disco 2000 mixes footage of a crowded dance floor, homemade optical effects, and a dancing chicken. Butcher's Vogue – Choreography: Richard Move. Music: Madonna. Featuring: Connie Fleming, Gina Vetro, Rebecca Weinberg, Keoki, Joseph Lennon. The Draglinquents – Featuring: Chucky, Shuck E. Music: "Maybe" by The Three Degrees, "Travelin' Man" by Dolly Parton.