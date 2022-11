Not Available

In the near future in which genetic engineering is the norm for couples looking to have a child, DR. MARA STEVENS, a case manager for a genetic engineering firm, leads an isolated, meticulous existence consumed by work and little else. But as her deceased daughter's seventh birthday approaches, Mara begins to ask herself, "what if Wendy hadn't died?" In opening this Pandora's box, Mara is faced with the debilitating grief she has suppressed for so long.