Not Available

The Great Unity of the new Generation of Chinese modern Artists since 21st Century. 50 new Chinese artists of new Generation came to Xinglong County, Hebei Province, where is 110 kilometers away from Beijing. Here, they have given their own answers to the same question: what is art? Through focusing on varied perspectives of emerging artists on creating, how the environment impacts them and challenges artist are experiencing and have experienced from art itself and society. Artists demonstrate the complex relationship between art, environment, art creating and individuals, and they are intended to deepen an eternal question –What is art?