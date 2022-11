Not Available

Feature length documentary from Nemours Marketing & Dastoli Digital about Electric Vehicles (EVs) which will become commonplace around the world by the end of 2010. This entertaining film will trace the early history of EVs and continue forward 100 years later to follow the re-birth of an entire industry. This film is not just for EV enthusiasts or those passionate “Green” consumers, but will be an exciting journey for all audiences to go “Back to the Future!