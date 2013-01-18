2013

What Isn't There

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 2013

Studio

National Commission for Culture and the Arts

Gibson Bonifacio stopped speaking when he was a child. Now twenty, he returns home to Manila for Christmas. While always festive in the Philippines, for his family it is tinged with sadness, marking the anniversary of his twin brother’s death. Against the backdrop of the vibrant indie music scene, his childhood best friend tries to reconnect with him, while he unexpectedly finds a chance at a first, real romantic relationship. Amidst the holidays, Gibson reconsiders and redefines his relationship with his family, with himself, even with his dead brother: the only person he talks to.

Cast

Dominic RocoGibson Bonifacio
Dawn ZuluetaEsme Bonifacio
Felix RocoJamie Bonifacio
Boboy GarovilloWesley Bonifacio
Alcris GaluraTeddy Guinoo
Mercedes CabralSimone Sales

Images