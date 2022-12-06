What Kind of Bird Is This?

Not Available

The envious Goose traded from other birds what he liked: the neck of the Swan, the nose of the Pelican, the wings of the Raven, the legs of the Crane, the tail of the Peacock; the Rooster's scallop and a "crow" in addition. The Goose began to look like no one, just for some reason everyone laughed at him. The Sparrow helped him with advice, suggesting that the Goose's stupidity be replaced with the wisdom of the Owl. At the Owl, the Goose also learned that "A smart bird can not be proud of other birds feathers." Recognizing his mistake, the Goose changes everything back.