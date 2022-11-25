What Love Means

Not Available

Aliza (Shandy Aulia) is a 17-year-old girl who lives in a rich and harmonious family. In addition to school routine, he and his best friend, Mitha (Acha Septriasa) often hang out with other friends. What is different from his life is the marriage of his brother, Rio (Mischa Chandrawinata), which will take place in a few weeks and Aliza's desire to study abroad, which is still being considered by her father (Onky Alexander} and her mother (Sari Nila) who is pregnant with a third child. All the routine changes when Aliza visits her neighbor's house across the street. The visit was conducted to welcome his neighbor's son named Dara (Samuel Rizal) who had just returned from the United States for his college vacation. Dara's eccentric nature makes Aliza and Mitha curious, especially thanks to Rio's gossip which says that Dara is gay.