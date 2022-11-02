What Love Sees (1996)

Not Available

Based on a true story, spanning fifteen years during the turmoil of the Second World War, this is an incredible and inspiring saga of two young people whose very special relationship helps them fulfil each other's dreams. Jean Treadway, a beautiful young girl in her twenties, comes from a world of wealth and privilege. Gordon Holly is a handsome but humble rancher, the pride of his small town and honest to a fault. But they share something which makes the love that blossoms between them all the more pure and intense, they are both totally blind. Against all the odds they marry and head out West to Gordon's ranch. There, side by side, they build a future which includes responsibility and independence. - Written by Keith Rogers