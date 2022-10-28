What Makes Albert Pinto Angry

Not Available

'Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai' revolves around the Pintos and the people connected to them. There's Albert who's pretty much angry at everybody. His brother Dominic who thinks it's better to be jobless than to work an underpaid job, his patient sister Joan who works at a sarishop, his independent girlfriend Stella who feels under-appreciated by her boyfriend, his father and his colleagues, client and Stella's family. The film is very much a social commentary about Middle-class life in Bombay during the late 70s and the conflicts arising in the labour force because workers were getting severely underpaid.