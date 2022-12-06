What Makes Pittsburgh Pittsburgh?

Not Available

It’s a question with no real easy or definitive answer. There are countless factors that make the Pittsburgh area unusual and charming, distinctive and unique. You’ve got the hills, the valleys and amazing hilltop views. You’ve got three rivers (full of history, Gateway Clipper boats and water.) Any or all of those things could be the answer. Maybe it’s just the simple pleasures of a social club like the WEMCO Club in Homewood. Or the delicious treats to be found in a neighborhood bakery. But Pittsburgh’s also full of surprises like the world’s largest green building and the tiny Natrona Bottling Company, the last pop producer in Allegheny County. And lots of people will tell you “It’s the people!” which may be true, especially when everyone in the city becomes a Steelers fan with traditions, banners and lots of gusto. There are so many factors to consider, and we’ve squeezed as many as we could into this fast and friendly look at one of America’s most beautiful cities.