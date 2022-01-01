What Matters?

Not Available

The journey starts with humble roots - Three friends wanting to make a documentary on extreme poverty in Africa. Dan as the instigator and the one burdened with Western guilt after a trip to Africa. Rob is the skeptic and the one Dan wants to give a damn. Once Rob commits to going, Dan needs another idealist activist and a guy who is up for anything, so enters David. On July 5th, 2009, they leave everything familiar, and start hitchhiking east to New York, fly to London, backpack across Europe, and then fly to Africa. Along the way, they sleep in abandon buildings, in the back of cornfields, at shady homeless shelters, city parks, and random strangers apartments. The whole time living on $1.25 a day for food and lodging, and are allowed to take only one free meal a day if offered to them.