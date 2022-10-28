What Means Something

Not Available

A portrait of the painter Rose Wylie at work in her studio at home in Kent. The lm re ects on the meeting of the two artists and the mingling of their creative processes. The films sound is a collage of recordings taken from around Rose’s home and fragments from lms that she has watched. Shots from her house and studio, including details of encrusted paint pots, brushes, paintings, drawings and magazine clippings demonstrate Wylie’s divergent reference material which ranges from historical gures and celebrity culture to the everyday objects around her.