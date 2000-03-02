2000

What Planet Are You From?

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 2000

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A highly-evolved planet, whose denizens feel no emotion and reproduce by cloning, plans to take over Earth from the inside by sending an operative, fashioned with a humming, mechanical penis, to impregnate an earthling and stay until the birth. The alien, Harold Anderson, goes to Phoenix as a banker and sets to work finding a mate. His approaches to women are inept, and the humming phallus doesn't help, but on the advice of a banking colleague, he cruises an AA meeting, meets Susan, and somehow convinces her to marry. The clock starts to tick: will she conceive, have a baby, and lose Harold (and the child) to his planet before he discovers emotion and starts to care?

Cast

Garry ShandlingHarold Anderson
Annette BeningSusan Anderson
John GoodmanRoland Jones
Greg KinnearPerry Gordon
Linda FiorentinoHelen Gordon
Ben KingsleyGraydon

View Full Cast >

Images