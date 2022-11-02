Not Available

What Poor Gods We Do Make: The Story and Music Behind Naked Raygun," the 2-disc DVD/CD focuses on the band's history and the development of their music from "Basement Screams" to "Raygun,Naked Raygun" through interviews with the band and many interviews, including Steve Albini, The Lawrence Arms, 88 Fingers Louie, Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers, The Effigies and many more. Moreover, the film aspect also focuses on the history and influence of Chicago's independent and punk scene, even though it was often, and still, overlooked by punk historians and more recently, documentary filmmakers. The CD portion of the release will feature live highlights from their shows since Naked Raygun's reunion at Riot Fest 2006, and will include all of the songs most identified with Naked Raygun. Written by Petryshysn, Michael