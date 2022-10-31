What Price Glory

U.S. Marine sergeants Quirt and Flagg are inveterate romantic rivals on peacetime assignments in China and the Philippines. In 1917, W.W. I brings them to France, where Flagg, now a captain, takes up with flirtatious Charmaine, inn-keeper's daughter. Of course, Quirt has to arrive and spoil his fun. But the harsh realities of war and the threat of a shotgun marriage give the two men a common cause...
|Edmund Lowe
|1st Sgt. Harry Quirt
|Victor McLaglen
|Capt. Flagg
|Dolores del Río
|Charmaine de la Cognac
|William V. Mong
|Cognac Pete
|Phyllis Haver
|Shanghai Mabel
|J. Carrol Naish
|French Soldier (uncredited)
