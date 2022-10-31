1926

What Price Glory

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 1926

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

U.S. Marine sergeants Quirt and Flagg are inveterate romantic rivals on peacetime assignments in China and the Philippines. In 1917, W.W. I brings them to France, where Flagg, now a captain, takes up with flirtatious Charmaine, inn-keeper's daughter. Of course, Quirt has to arrive and spoil his fun. But the harsh realities of war and the threat of a shotgun marriage give the two men a common cause...

Cast

Edmund Lowe1st Sgt. Harry Quirt
Victor McLaglenCapt. Flagg
Dolores del RíoCharmaine de la Cognac
William V. MongCognac Pete
Phyllis HaverShanghai Mabel
J. Carrol NaishFrench Soldier (uncredited)

