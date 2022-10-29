What's a Bear For?

Not Available

Ecological comedy about two brothers. Alejandro and Guillermo are two Asturian brothers lovers of Nature since they were children. Alejandro is a renowned zoologist who investigates wildlife and lives in the trees like an animal. Guillermo is an internationally renowned biologist, who has received numerous awards. One day he discovers a green sprout in Antarctica and, convinced that the battle is lost, leaves everything and goes back to Asturias. Once there, he looks for his brother Alejandro in the forest where they live. Since the arrival of Guillermo to the forest, the sentimental ecosystems of the characters will be altered.