What's in a Name

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vincent, a wealthy real estate agent, is invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband Peter, both professors in Paris. Claude, a childhood friend and trombonist in a symphony orchestra, is also present. Vincent brings news from the prenatal examination of his and his wife Anna's unborn son. The name chosen by the soon-to-be parents strongly offends the others for many reasons. The dispute between the guests quickly escalates and before long the resurgence of old grudges and hidden secrets is unavoidable ...

Cast

Patrick BruelVincent
Valérie BenguiguiÉlisabeth
Charles BerlingPierre
Guillaume de TonquédecClaude
Judith El ZeinAnna
Françoise FabianFrançoise

