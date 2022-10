Not Available

Buck Denver and friends journey through 17 major and minor prophets! From Jonah and the whale to Daniel in the lion's den to the hope-filled prophecies of Isaiah, the next installment of What's in the Bible? will have your family laughing and learning more than ever about the Israelites' journey and their need for God's Great Rescue Plan! Memorable songs and great entertainment from VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer.