What's in the Bible: Jesus is the Good News!

Let VeggieTales® creator Phil Vischer and a bunch of hilarious new friends explain the entire Bible to your kids in this groundbreaking, fast-paced and fun-filled DVD series. Volume 10: Jesus is the Good News! takes your family through the 400 years between the Old and New Testaments, and then shares about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ from the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Funny and meaningful, Phil Vischer also shares the Gospel and encourages children (and parents) who don't know Jesus to do so - and reach out to a friend or Pastor to experience God's saving grace. Volume 10 "Jesus Is The Good News!" contains two 25-minute episodes: Episode 1: "God's Perfect Timing" Buck Denver and crew learn about the 400 years between the Old and New Testaments and how Jesus arrives at just the perfect time. Episode 2: "The Messiah has come!" Learn about the life and ministry of Jesus - how he died for us and rose again to launch the kingdom of God in the world and in us!