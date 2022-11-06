What's in the Bible: Wanderin in the Desert

Not Available

Volume 3 "Wanderin’ in the Desert" contains two 25-minute episodes. Episode 1: "Don't TRIM YOUR BEARD?" Don’t lie, don’t cheat … don’t trim your beard? The Old Testament is full of rules, and some of them are kind of, well, weird. Learn why God gave all these rules to Israel and which ones still apply to us today! Episode 2: "What is a Pentateuch?" Learn about Israel’s 40-year “time-out” as we finish the first five books of the Bible! Plus, discover why we can believe what the Bible says – even though we weren’t there to see it happen!