What's in the Bible: Words to Make Us Wise

Not Available

Volume 8: Words to Make Us Wise will take your family through the books of Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes and Song of Solomon. You'll hear the story of Job and his faithfulness and learn all about the wisdom David and Solomon share in the Psalms and Proverbs. A quick trip through Ecclesiastes will teach you to trust God in the midst of everyday trials, and then Sunday School Lady will explain the "mushy" book - Song of Solomon - and how it demonstrates God's love for us. Memorable songs and great entertainment from VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer.