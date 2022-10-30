What's So Special About Rina

Not Available

Hakim, a handsome man with a high paying job is still looking for his one truelove. His housemate, Faisal introduces to him a theory in searching for a perfect significant other. According to it, the perfect person goes by the name Rina. Ironically, Hakim is then introduced to a new marketing manager named Rina. Rina is a beautiful, smart woman whose exceptional beauty has win the hearts of her colleagues including Hakim. Spending a lot of time working on a big project for the company together, Hakim and Rina get closer to each other each day. Seeing the blossoming relationship, Hakim’s mother and friend start pushing him to marry Rina. Meanwhile, Faisal fell in love with a young widow named Tini. He was challenged by Elvis who is also trying to get Tini’s attention. So they compete in a reality TV singing competition. As days go by, Hakim’s family and best friend keep on pushing him. Looking at Rina’s respond to him, he finally decides to propose to Rina. Will she say yes?