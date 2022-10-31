What's Up: Balloon to the Rescue!

Not Available

Dr. Crumb, a scientist who never liked to leave home, invented a way to see the world without leaving your lab. Using a stone extraterrestrial Crumb, his assistant and his two nephews Zoox: the beautiful Amanda and irreverent Guto, will make his house float through the world in search of adventures. The problem is that this stone has other special powers, can hypnotize people and open portals to other dimensions. To fall into the hands of a greedy French archaeologist, the stone eventually releasing four monsters creatures and muddled fleeing to different corners of the world. Now these monsters need to be captured before they destroy the main monuments of the world and the stone must be recovered before the archaeologist hypnotize them all.