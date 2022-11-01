What's Your Point Honey

Not Available

Project 2024, created by COSMOgirl! and The White House Project aims to get more young women involved in politics so that we could see a day when just as many women as men run for the highest office in the country. Five years later this film puts a new face on political leadership by introducing seven possible contenders coming down the political pipeline, taking a (sometimes whimsical) look at possible female leaders of the future while revealing inequalities that still exist today.