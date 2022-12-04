Not Available

What Should I Put in My Coffee? is the world’s first feature-length documentary about coffee creamer. Using this seemingly light-hearted topic as a starting point, the film explores big ideas about farming and animal agriculture, the environment, and the role of consumers in our current food system. Follow filmmaker Jon Lanthier as he searches across the Pacific Northwestern US for the most delicious and most morally responsible creamer, interviewing dairy farmers; baristas and coffee roasters; Oatly, the oat milk producer; animal welfare researchers; vegan activists, and many more.