Sudha Mishra is 67 years old, divorced woman that leaves the responsibility of taking care of her house by Sumit, her niece’s fiancé. The most important instruction given to Sumit was to ‘Feed The Fish & Water The Plants’. His very acceptance into the family was dependent on this instruction. When she returns a month later to her Vasant Kunj house, everything seems to be in order till she opens the bedroom door and a woman wearing white, wailing loudly.