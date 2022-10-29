Not Available

What the Jatt is a nerve tickling adventurous comedy film about a young aspiring actor Raj and his best friend Fateh, who hail from a village in Punjab. During their efforts to achieve their dreams they find themselves in hilarious situations that lead to a chain of unexpected events. One mishap after another leads them to posing as detectives, to film makers to what not, creating mayhem of confusion and laugh riots. But like true Jatts, they overcome all challenges and emerge as winners!