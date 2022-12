Not Available

What Under The Sun? is a private view of Mexico and it's history up to the present, loosely based on Bernal Diaz's account of Cortez's Conquest of the Aztecs. The work was initiated by a desire to apply electronic stream of consciousness techniques, as utilized in previous works, to a more specific topic, in this case Mexican history. The work is composed of six chapters, each conveying some aspect of Mexico's history or its psyche.