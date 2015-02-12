2015

What We Do in the Shadows

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 2015

Studio

Unison Films

Follow the lives of Viago, Deacon, and Vladislav - three flatmates who are just trying to get by and overcome life's obstacles-like being immortal vampires who must feast on human blood. Hundreds of years old, the vampires are finding that beyond sunlight catastrophes, hitting the main artery, and not being able to get a sense of their wardrobe without a reflection, modern society has them struggling with the mundane like paying rent, keeping up with the chore wheel, trying to get into nightclubs, and overcoming flatmate conflicts.

Cast

Taika WaititiViago
Jemaine ClementVladislav
Jonathan BrughDeacon
Cori Gonzalez-MacuerNick
Stuart RutherfordStu
Jackie van BeekJackie

