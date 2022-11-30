What You Left Behind

Not Available

Throughout my father's life, he struggled with a number of drug addictions, and after he unexpectedly passed away I began collecting an archive of letters, images, and recordings he left behind. The archive held a complex and revealing story of his relationship to prescription and illicit drugs, and glimmers of my distant relationship with him. This led me to consider how I might turn my distant relationship with my father, and his traumatic and sudden death into a purposeful document.