Whatever, Aleksander!

Aleksander is a talented young man who has no idea what to do with his life after graduating from the high school. Choosing a career, a family, a university degree, or joining the army seem out of question. It is like he had no interest in anything. Unfortunately, neither Aleksander's parents nor his friends can give him advice. For years, Aleksander has observed the way other people live their lives. This has led him to an understanding that he does not want to become one of them. He wants a different life. Only that he does not know what kind of life would be the right one for him. At this point, Aleksander gets help from his uncle who drives the boy to his relative's manor house in South Estonia where Aleksander will meet a strange crowd including geniuses and the insane who won't be surprised at anything strange.