Whatever Gets You Through The Night

A stellar line-up of Scottish musicians, from Eugene Kelly and Emma Pollock to Withered Hand and Rachel Sermanni, feature in this beautiful collection of stories told in song, shot during the night in locations across Scotland from Sauchiehall Street to Scapa Flow. This is a snapshot of an entire nation at its most vulnerable and revealing, inspired by what takes place between the hours of midnight and 4am. This film is part of an ambitious multimedia and cross-genre project created by award-winning director Cora Bissett, acclaimed playwright David Greig and musicians Swimmer One.