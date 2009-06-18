Whatever Works explores the relationship between a crotchety misanthrope, Boris and a naïve, impressionable young runaway from the south, Melody. When Melody's uptight parents arrive in New York to rescue her, they are quickly drawn into wildly unexpected romantic entanglements. Everyone discovers that finding love is just a combination of lucky chance and appreciating the value of "whatever works."
|Evan Rachel Wood
|Melodie St. Ann Celestine
|Adam Brooks
|Boris' Friend #1
|Michael McKean
|Joe - Boris' Friend #3
|Lyle Kanouse
|Boris' Friend #2
|Carolyn McCormick
|Jessica
|John Gallagher Jr.
|Perry
View Full Cast >