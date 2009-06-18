2009

Whatever Works

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 18th, 2009

Studio

Wild Bunch

Whatever Works explores the relationship between a crotchety misanthrope, Boris and a naïve, impressionable young runaway from the south, Melody. When Melody's uptight parents arrive in New York to rescue her, they are quickly drawn into wildly unexpected romantic entanglements. Everyone discovers that finding love is just a combination of lucky chance and appreciating the value of "whatever works."

Cast

Evan Rachel WoodMelodie St. Ann Celestine
Adam BrooksBoris' Friend #1
Michael McKeanJoe - Boris' Friend #3
Lyle KanouseBoris' Friend #2
Carolyn McCormickJessica
John Gallagher Jr.Perry

Images