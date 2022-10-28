Whatever You Can Spare

Not Available

Zoran is a graduate student of psychology and she gets a motorcycle as a present from his father. Being an unskilled driver, he stumbles upon a girl Biba and she breaks her leg. To prevent a possible lawsuit, he visits her in the hospital. They continue to see each other, and soon fall in love. Biba is a girl from suburban shanty, while Zoran comes from a well-to-do family, and his parents refuse to accept the girl. Young couple gets married and lives temporarily in Biba's home, where they drove out Biba's brother, a petty criminal. While looking for a new apartment, the marriage breaks down. Zoran shines at his exam with thesis on "People from socially broken families", while Biba gives birth to their child in the hospital.