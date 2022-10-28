Not Available

Whatever You Can Spare

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jadran Film

Zoran is a graduate student of psychology and she gets a motorcycle as a present from his father. Being an unskilled driver, he stumbles upon a girl Biba and she breaks her leg. To prevent a possible lawsuit, he visits her in the hospital. They continue to see each other, and soon fall in love. Biba is a girl from suburban shanty, while Zoran comes from a well-to-do family, and his parents refuse to accept the girl. Young couple gets married and lives temporarily in Biba's home, where they drove out Biba's brother, a petty criminal. While looking for a new apartment, the marriage breaks down. Zoran shines at his exam with thesis on "People from socially broken families", while Biba gives birth to their child in the hospital.

Cast

Sreten MokrovićZoran
Jasna OpalićBiba
Slavica Jukić
Zvonko Lepetić
Slobodan Milovanović
Fabijan SovagovicProfesor na fakultetu

