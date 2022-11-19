What's in the Bible: Let My People Go

Not Available

Volume 2 "Let My People Go" contains two 25-minute episodes. Episode 1: “Who chose the books of the Bible?” Buck Denver and friends learn how the Old Testament and New Testament books were chosen to be in the Bible. They also dive into the second part of Genesis to learn how God used a family to launch His big rescue plan! Episode 2: “What is salvation?” Learn words like “salvation” and “redemption” as we dive into God’s big rescue plan – how He saved the Israelites from Egypt and how he wants to save us from sin – a tiny word that causes huge trouble.