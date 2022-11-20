What's in the Bible: Spreading the Good News!

Not Available

Host Buck Denver and his friends make understanding the Bible easy as they send your family on a journey through the book of Acts - starting with Pentecost, following Jesus' disciples as they spread the Good News through the world, and watching the conversion and ministry of Saul - in What's in the Bible? Volume 11: Spreading the Good News. We know the stories of Moses, Noah, David and Jesus, but in this groundbreaking series, we learn how they all fit together to tell one big, redemptive story.