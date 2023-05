Not Available

A delightfully charming rom-com with a modern twist, What’s Love Got to Do with It? opens in theaters nationwide May 5, 2023 from Shout! Studios. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth) and written and produced by Jemima Khan (Impeachment: American Crime Story), What’s Love Got to Do with It? stars Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Shabana Azmi (Halo), Academy Award® and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson (Matilda), Sajal Aly (Yakeen Ka Safar), Asim Chaudhry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Jeff Mirza (Eternals) and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as himself.