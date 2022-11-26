What’s Missing in This Picture

Not Available

The people of the village on Mount Fruska Gora every few decades are facing wars and socioeconomic turmoil. It's the same now, in the so-called transition period. In the surrounding area there is a huge hole full of water, and the fate of the people are in some way connected with it, as a result of the growing power of multinational companies that are expanding, bringing trouble and death. In contrast, and away from it all, an old lady spends his last days not knowing what fate befell her hometown ...