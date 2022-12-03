What's Morally Wrong with Homosexuality?

Not Available

Is homosexuality unnatural? Does it threaten society? Are gays and lesbians "born that way" - and does it matter either way? In this provocative program, Dr. John Corvino tackles these questions and more. Combining philosophical rigor with sensitivity and humor, Corvino examines the most common arguments against same-sex relationships - including those based on nature, harm, and religion. In the process, he invites people on all sides to rethink easy assumptions about homosexuality and morality. This lecture is a "must see" for anyone concerned about this important issue.