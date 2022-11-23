What's New Scooby-Doo, Vol. 3 - Halloween Boos and Clues

Not Available

4 TV episodes -- all themed around "entertainment" Lights! Camera! Mayhem! - The gang visits the set of a spy movie and encounters the Ghost of a Teen Idol E-Scream - Videogame characters come to life and menace the gang while they attend a game convention. Simple Plan and the Invisible Madman - While traveling to the Montreal Rock Festival, Scooby and company rescue the band Simple Plan from an Invisible Madman. A Scooby-Doo Valentine - Scooby and the Gang return home for Valentine's Day and a little R&R but immediately get back into crime-solving mode when they learn teenage couples are disappearing from Lover's Lane! The Gang goes undercover posing as sweethearts - Daphne with Fred and Scooby with Shaggy, of course - to help lure out whatever is causing this mischief. Guest appearance by JC Chasez.