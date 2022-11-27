Not Available

What's New Scooby-Doo, Vol. 8 - Zoinks! Camera! Action!

  • Family

The third volume from the new hit TV series includes four fun and spooky episodes for Halloween. Vampire Strikes Back: The gang runs into a real life vampire in a Transylvanian castle Mummy Scares Best: The gang investigates a mummy on the loose in Egypt High-Tech House of the Future: The gang is trapped in a beserk automated house of the future at the Omaha World Fair She Sees a Sea Monster by the Sea Shore: The gang's tropical island vacation is ruined by a boat-smashing sea monster.

