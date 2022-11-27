What's New Scooby-Doo? Volume 4: Merry Scary Holiday

Not Available

A perfect ski vacation heads downhill in Winter Hollow, where any mention of Christmas unleashes the feared Headless Snowman. It's "A Scooby Doo Christmas" when Scooby-Doo and crew set out to melt the ferocious Frosty and save the holiday. It's no fun in "Toy Scary Boo" when all the toys in Happy Toyland start coming alive and wreaking havoc. In "Homeward Hound," a fiercely fanged cat creature petrifies the competing pooches at a dog show, including the visiting Scooby-Doo! Finally, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo's wildest dreams come true when they win a tour of Munchville, home of Scooby Snax dough and it spells out a "Recipe for Disaster."