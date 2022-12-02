Not Available

WHAT’S THE DAMAGE is a proposition and a provocation; a call against dominant power structures answering back to ongoing crises under white patriarchy, relaying and augmenting feelings and gestures of chronic unease, protest and dissent. Spoken word and digital fluidities give Phillipson’s summons and riposte vital form through representations of livid, female bleeding, rising up against leadership circle-jerks, over-groomed toupees, environmental catastrophes, weeping vortexes, scorched orangutans, animal-fat banknotes and advancing super-moons, pizzas and drones.