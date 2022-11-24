Not Available

What's the Name of the Dame? fuses two modern obsessions, drag and ABBA, and examines how they intersect. This hilarious and heartfelt documentary musical follows nine beloved top drag divas, each of them a gifted vocalist and performer, including Hedda Lettuce, Edie, Cashetta, Sade Pendarvis, and Yolanda, as they reinterpret some of ABBA's greatest songs with humor and style, in distinctly different genres ranging from country western to rhythm and blues to Broadway ballad. Through their new interpretations, they reinforce the versatility and craft behind the songwriting in ABBA's songs.