WhatsApp Love

Whats App Love is a beautiful story of Aditya and Anagha. Aditya is top class executive of a company as well as a renowned painter, who is living happily with his caring wife Anagha. They are newly married and enjoying a very cozy life. One day Aditya receives a flirtatious message on Whats App from an unknown number. After consecutive ping up from unknown number, he tempted to know about the person. With the curiosity, Aditya makes a call to the sender. The call is answered by a beautiful female voice. Mesmerized with the voice, Aditya starts a search for the unknown woman . In between continuous messaging, he is tempted and starts imaging that particular woman on the ground on her beautiful voice on canvas. This creates further more issues in his life. Where will Aditya's search take him? Who is this mysterious sender? Will Aditya find her? To get answers to these questions - don't forget to watch ...Whats App Love on 12th July 2019.'