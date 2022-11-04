Wheel Chair

Not Available

Sushmita is paralysed below her neck while escaping a rape attempt. She is admitted to a private nursing home for neurological handicapped patients run by Dr. Mitra, himself a paraplegic. Here she meets a wide variety of patients. Her case is handled by a young physiotherapist Santu, who works hard and soon she can move her fingers. During the process. Santu and Sushmita fall in love but she won't hear of marriage till Santu tells her that they can live a normal married life and have children. Santu very dramatically convinces her that she can even work in an office.