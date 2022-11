Not Available

The plot has Ben Turpin as the prince of a mythical country who is being forced to wed a princess not of his choosing. In 1947, an outfit headed by J.J.Balaber, called Grand International Pictures, acquired 1,300,000 feet of Mack Sennet films with the intentions of editing 26 short comedies from them. The first of these was a 13 minute short edited from "When a Man's A Prince" and released on June 18,1947 as the first of the "Americana Comedy Film Classic Series."