Not Available

When a Woman Ascends the Stairs

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Keiko, whom everyone calls Mama, narrates her story: she's a hostess on the Ginza, 30, a widow. She describes life's vicious cycle: acting cheerful around drunks, dressing and living well to convey confidence, needing money for these expenses and for her demanding mother and brother, and knowing she's growing older. She's of an age when she must choose: to seek marriage (difficult given her tarnished occupation), to be a kept woman, or to borrow money to buy a bar of her own. Each route has dangers, including investors demanding a return on their loans. Keiko has a quiet dignity that attracts men, but are they what they seem? Does she actually have choices?

Cast

Tatsuya NakadaiKenichi Komatsu, the manager
Masayuki MoriNobuhiko Fujisaki
Reiko DanJunko Inchihashi
Daisuke KatôMatsukichi Sekine
Ganjirô NakamuraGoda
Eitarô OzawaMinobe

View Full Cast >

Images