"When All God's Singers Get Home" is one of the earlier Homecoming videos in the Gaither Series. After viewing many of the later concerts, it is interesting to note the technical advances we have seen in production as well the mix of intergenerational ages among the artists, performers, as well as in the musical arrangements featured. This production is theme centered as the title suggests. Stan Witnere's piano solo clearly impressed the Homecoming Friends participating in the studio recording and taping. Artists featured include: Cynthia Clauson, Lynda Randall, The Gaither Vocal Band, Bob Cain, and Jake Hess. Ken Davis added a comedic note to the evening. Joni Eareckson shared heartwarming experiences from her spiritual journey and was featured with Vestal Goodman in the song "Farther Along." I enjoyed Ray Boltz arrangement of "The Altar." Several groups and ensembles rounded out the program. Entertaining and Inspiring.