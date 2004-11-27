2004

When Angels Come to Town

  • Fantasy
  • Family
  • Drama

Release Date

November 27th, 2004

Studio

Daniel H. Blatt Productions

Max, an angel in exile, walks around the United States to help humans. In a small town in Maine, he meets a young woman without a family named Sally. As she struggles to get custody of her younger brother, Max immediately believes that his new mission is to help Sally. But Jo, a strict angel, is sent to explain to his colleague that this is not exactly what is expected of him. Indeed, Max's mission is not to help Sally, but Karl, the manager of a small factory of Christmas decorations. His business is barely surviving because its traditional products do not meet the success of yesteryear. First bored, Max notices that Karl knows Sally ...

Cast

Tammy BlanchardSally Reid
Katey SagalJo
Alexander ContiJimmy Reid
Mark AkesonSecurity Guard
Danny Blanco HallFireman
Wyatt BowenCharlie

